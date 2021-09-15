MKM Partners Trims Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Target Price to $31.00

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at MKM Partners from $45.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFIX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

NASDAQ SFIX traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 101,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,916. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.11 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.97.

In related news, major shareholder Mitchell Lasky sold 9,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $598,609.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 198,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $11,858,975.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 392,977 shares of company stock valued at $21,831,483. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

