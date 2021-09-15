Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,914 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna worth $55,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Moderna by 41.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Moderna by 884.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,612,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,087,000 after buying an additional 2,347,122 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,693,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Moderna by 73.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,147,000 after buying an additional 993,175 shares in the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.21.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.41, for a total transaction of $8,948,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total transaction of $1,976,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRNA stock opened at $427.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.64 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $365.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.96. The firm has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

