Moeda Loyalty Points Market Cap Tops $16.16 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $16.16 million and $732,161.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.82 or 0.00001702 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00149799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $388.90 or 0.00805370 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00046868 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

MDA is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

