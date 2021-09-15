Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $288.06 Million

Brokerages expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to announce $288.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the lowest is $270.68 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $207.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The company had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $61.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.36. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $63.92. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.