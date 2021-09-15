Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC lowered its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.34. 35,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,041,633. The stock has a market cap of $84.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.26.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

