MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,216,596. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $142.09 and a 1 year high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its 200-day moving average is $223.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

