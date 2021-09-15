MONECO Advisors LLC Grows Stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the quarter. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF accounts for 1.2% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 354,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,597,000 after purchasing an additional 143,905 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,690,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,861,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 14,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after purchasing an additional 9,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFO traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,725. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.70. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $75.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%.

