MONECO Advisors LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

MONECO Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,213 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 142,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,253,000 after acquiring an additional 30,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,625,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 348,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,542 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 211.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 182,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 123,661 shares during the period.

JPST traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,101,120 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.73.

