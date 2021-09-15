MONECO Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 40,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.70. 463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,214. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.09. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.02 and a 1-year high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.