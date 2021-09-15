MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $595,998,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Alphabet by 46.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 693,072 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,692,336,000 after acquiring an additional 220,762 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 16.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,436,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,963,189,000 after acquiring an additional 197,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 101.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 380,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $784,586,000 after acquiring an additional 191,361 shares in the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,841.72.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,848.40. 31,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,662. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,721.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,428.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

