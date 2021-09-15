Monetha (MTH) Reaches Market Cap of $13.10 Million

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Monetha has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0325 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $13.10 million and $404,519.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00064122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002982 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014268 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.02 or 0.00849732 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00047038 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

