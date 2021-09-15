Moneytoken Hits Market Capitalization of $5.50 Million (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 373.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Moneytoken has a total market cap of $5.50 million and $19.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 593.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moneytoken coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Moneytoken Profile

Moneytoken is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneytoken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moneytoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

