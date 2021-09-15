MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Sells $4,781,400.00 in Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total value of $4,781,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Cedric Pech sold 20,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.53, for a total value of $7,050,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cedric Pech sold 3,246 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.19, for a total value of $1,165,930.74.

On Thursday, July 1st, Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74.

NASDAQ MDB traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $503.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,109. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.50 and a 52-week high of $515.00. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on MongoDB from $420.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the second quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

