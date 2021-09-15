Monolith Market Capitalization Achieves $9.19 Million (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. Monolith has a market capitalization of $9.19 million and $212.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000573 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066492 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00146180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00842871 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.59 or 0.00046815 BTC.

About Monolith

TKN is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Buying and Selling Monolith

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

