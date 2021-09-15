Monolith (TKN) Tops One Day Volume of $1,066.00

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $1,066.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000550 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00065363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002841 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.05 or 0.00149529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.09 or 0.00802057 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046582 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

