Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 37.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,218 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.30% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $51,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 22.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $429,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,269,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.3% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.12, for a total transaction of $3,638,985.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,797,807.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,443,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 287,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,803,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,901 shares of company stock worth $32,613,305. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $495.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $447.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.56. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 118.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.03 and a twelve month high of $505.82.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $474.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

