Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.77 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $187.70 or 0.00388320 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

