Moonriver (MOVR) 1-Day Volume Hits $41.18 Million

Moonriver (CURRENCY:MOVR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 93.8% against the dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be purchased for $422.83 or 0.00877936 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $634.25 million and approximately $41.18 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonriver alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00076145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.72 or 0.00128144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.41 or 0.00177339 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,495.03 or 0.07256835 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,957.51 or 0.99575539 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $422.94 or 0.00878165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002823 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 1,500,000 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonriver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonriver and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.