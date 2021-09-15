MoonSwap Trading Up 11.8% Over Last Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 15th. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000609 BTC on major exchanges. MoonSwap has a market cap of $8.05 million and $128,344.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.01 or 0.00397003 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006689 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000519 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 27,824,028 coins and its circulating supply is 27,803,527 coins. The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

