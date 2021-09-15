Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,735,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254,708 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.20% of Morgan Stanley worth $342,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,090,782.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MS opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $45.86 and a fifty-two week high of $105.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.87.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

