Morgan Stanley Raises MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Price Target to $42.00

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

NYSE:MYTE traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $26.75. 1,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,029. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

