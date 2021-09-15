Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)

JD Sports Fashion (OTCMKTS:JDSPY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

JD Sports Fashion stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594. JD Sports Fashion has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $15.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99.

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

