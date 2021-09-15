Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $164.93. The stock had a trading volume of 156,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,799,671. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.09 and a 200-day moving average of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,189,569 shares of company stock valued at $319,883,504. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after buying an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the period. 25.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

