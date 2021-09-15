MoSys Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MOSY)

MoSys, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 4,505 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,271% compared to the typical volume of 190 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in MoSys in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MoSys in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoSys by 20.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,143 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoSys by 76.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,702 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MoSys in the second quarter valued at $135,000. 3.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MOSY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. 148,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,906,655. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.98. MoSys has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.11.

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The semiconductor producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MoSys had a negative return on equity of 47.57% and a negative net margin of 70.97%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter.

About MoSys

MoSys, Inc is a provider of semiconductor solutions. The firm provides hardware, software and firmware solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access and data decisions for cloud networking, security, test and measurement, video and other systems. Its products include blazar accelerator engine ICs, 100G linespeed products, and development kits.

