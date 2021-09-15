MotaCoin (MOTA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $871.00

MotaCoin (CURRENCY:MOTA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. MotaCoin has a total market cap of $653,131.99 and approximately $871.00 worth of MotaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MotaCoin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. One MotaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MotaCoin Profile

MOTA is a coin. Its launch date was March 18th, 2018. MotaCoin’s total supply is 69,887,819 coins and its circulating supply is 54,207,688 coins. MotaCoin’s official website is www.motacoin.net . MotaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Motacoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MotaCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MotaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MotaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MotaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

