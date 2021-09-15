Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD) Shares Down 0.1%

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:MCAD)’s stock price fell 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96. 2,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 58,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.97.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCAD. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $397,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at $528,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at $595,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCAD)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

