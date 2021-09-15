Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) Short Interest Down 66.7% in August

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $124,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $491,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the second quarter valued at $737,000.

Shares of MCAFU opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a one year low of $9.89 and a one year high of $10.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04.

