MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI opened at $653.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $609.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $515.16. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

