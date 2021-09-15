MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 32,779 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in MSCI by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 0.6% during the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 12,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in MSCI by 16.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 31.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MSCI by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI opened at $656.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $609.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a net margin of 37.97% and a negative return on equity of 180.78%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 53.13%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

