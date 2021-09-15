MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Short Interest Update

MTN Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 73.8% from the August 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of MTN Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

MTNOY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,820. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.11. MTN Group has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

MTN Group Ltd. engages in the provision of network information technology services. The firm offers broadband and Internet products and services and converged fixed or mobile products and services. It serves local, national and international telecommunications industries. The company was founded on November 23, 1994 and is headquartered in Roodepoort, South Africa.

