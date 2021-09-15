Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Holdings Boosted by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 531.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,941 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Mueller Water Products worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 12,736,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,665,000 after purchasing an additional 639,975 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 5.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,817,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,202,000 after acquiring an additional 139,500 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.94 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $84,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,248.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marietta Edmunds Zakas sold 25,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $420,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,484 shares of company stock worth $582,473 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates though the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment involves in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

