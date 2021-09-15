MurAll Trading 12% Lower This Week (PAINT)

MurAll (CURRENCY:PAINT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One MurAll coin can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MurAll has traded 12% lower against the dollar. MurAll has a total market cap of $4.51 million and $105,417.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00062956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00148850 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00014232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $399.55 or 0.00833447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.10 or 0.00046096 BTC.

MurAll Profile

MurAll is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 8,967,642,372 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

