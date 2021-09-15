Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Shares Gap Up to $20.47

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.47, but opened at $21.04. Murphy Oil shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 11,208 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.35.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 4.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,831 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Murphy Oil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 43,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

