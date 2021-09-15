Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Up 1.9%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 944,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 580,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.26.

Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 610,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 17,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 61,384 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 1st quarter worth $324,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Muscle Maker during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Muscle Maker during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Muscle Maker Company Profile

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

