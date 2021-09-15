Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Trading Up 1.9%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s share price was up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.09. Approximately 944,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 580,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.53. The company has a market cap of $19.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.26.
Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Muscle Maker had a negative net margin of 126.16% and a negative return on equity of 115.72%. The business had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.
Muscle Maker Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRIL)
Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill and Healthy Joe's restaurants under the Muscle Maker Grill name. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing healthy-inspired, made-to-order lean, and protein-based meals, including chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburger, wrap, and flat bread, as well as entrÃ©e salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.
