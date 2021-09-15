MVL (MVL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.54 Million

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. MVL has a total market cap of $211.98 million and $8.54 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00147357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00833552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046544 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,227,008,755 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

