My DeFi Pet (DPET) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.11 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 41.5% against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $17.55 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be bought for $2.55 or 0.00005322 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00074554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00124986 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.47 or 0.00184497 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.35 or 0.07402194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,896.78 or 0.99889131 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $428.54 or 0.00893727 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002824 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.