Myriad Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (XMY)

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. Myriad has a market cap of $6.07 million and $14,577.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Myriad has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Coin Profile

Myriad (CRYPTO:XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,798,009,000 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.