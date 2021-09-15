N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $52.32

Shares of N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.32 ($0.68) and traded as low as GBX 52 ($0.68). N Brown Group shares last traded at GBX 52 ($0.68), with a volume of 250,545 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get N Brown Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £239.45 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.30, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.54.

In other N Brown Group news, insider Rachel Izzard bought 37,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £19,966.69 ($26,086.61).

N Brown Group Company Profile (LON:BWNG)

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products for men, women, and kids under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Ambrose Wilson, Jacamo, and Home Essentialsbrands. It also provides financial services. N Brown Group plc was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for N Brown Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N Brown Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.