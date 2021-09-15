Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) traded up 4.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $86.09 and last traded at $85.80. 145 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.81.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $712.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 3.64.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($18.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.61) by ($1.40). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 32.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.81%. The company had revenue of $489.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -59.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the second quarter valued at $25,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 559.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.