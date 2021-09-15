Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder Purchases 50,000 Shares

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) CEO Theodore R. Schroeder purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBRV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.06. 500,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,498. Nabriva Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.84.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 210.82% and a negative return on equity of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $8.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NBRV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nabriva Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

