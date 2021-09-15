Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) Trading 4.7% Higher

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKY) shot up 4.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.40 and last traded at $22.40. 300 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.