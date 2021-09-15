Naka Bodhi Token Price Reaches $0.0170 (NBOT)

Naka Bodhi Token (CURRENCY:NBOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. Naka Bodhi Token has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $1,374.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Naka Bodhi Token Profile

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Naka Bodhi Token is www.nakachain.org . The official message board for Naka Bodhi Token is medium.com/@nakachain

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

Naka Bodhi Token Coin Trading

