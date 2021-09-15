Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. 13,017 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 118,536,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAKD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Naked Brand Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Naked Brand Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Naked Brand Group Ltd. operates as an apparel and swimwear company. It designs, manufactures and markets a portfolio of company-owned and licensed brands, catering to a broad cross-section of consumers and market segments. The company’s brands include Bendon, Bendon Man, Me, By Bendon, Davenport, Fayreform, Lovable, Pleasure State, VaVoom, Evollove, and Hickory.

