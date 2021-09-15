Name Change Token (NCT) Price Down 15.6% This Week

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $155,311.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00063364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.41 or 0.00147510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.00832801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00046572 BTC.

Name Change Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 48,510,076 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

