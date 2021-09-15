Name Changing Token Price Hits $0.0802 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a market cap of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00065342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.03 or 0.00146005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00014145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.35 or 0.00845139 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00046555 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

