Namecoin (NMC) Price Reaches $1.41 on Top Exchanges

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002921 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $20.72 million and $18,817.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,135.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.27 or 0.01359227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.16 or 0.00575799 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.10 or 0.00326367 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00047294 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

