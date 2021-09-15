Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,424 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Nano Dimension worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 572.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,684,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,424,000 after buying an additional 5,690,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 54.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,967,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,389,000 after buying an additional 4,573,992 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nano Dimension by 526.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 825,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 693,335 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 936,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 635,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 640,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 548,253 shares in the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNDM stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.35.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

