NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy Sells 3,000 Shares

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $178,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Kirk Malloy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $83,730.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Kirk Malloy sold 1,500 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $91,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $55.75. 290,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.63 and a 200-day moving average of $62.06. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $33.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a negative net margin of 74.15%. The business’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 425.7% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $190,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

