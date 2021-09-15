Napco Security Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 7.85%.

NSSC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

NSSC opened at $45.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $825.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.28 and a 12 month high of $45.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.