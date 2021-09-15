Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Trading Down 4.9%

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.79. 1,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 65,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.01.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSSC. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.80.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $776.43 million, a PE ratio of 95.80 and a beta of 1.37.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSSC. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 137.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter worth about $225,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.